A group of House Democrats, represented by a legal firm with deep ties to Alex and George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, is suing President Donald Trump’s administration — claiming the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is obstructing congressional oversight of immigration detention centers.

Led by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the Democrats claim Trump’s DHS is blocking them from accessing detention centers holding illegal aliens and preventing them from getting information on illegal alien detainees.

Among the claims in the lawsuit is that members of Congress are unable to verify reports that DHS is violating the “fundamental rights” of illegal aliens,” according to Raskin.

“The Trump Administration is systematically violating our legal right as Members of Congress to conduct oversight of DHS facilities,” Raskin said in a statement:

This blockade of Congress, deliberately interfering with our constitutional duty to perform oversight of the immigration system, is designed to stop us from checking out reports of inhumane treatment and denial of fundamental rights to immigrants in detention. President Trump and Secretary Noem believe they can block scrutiny of their lawless immigration enforcement sweep by closing out Members of Congress. But these brazen attempts to rebuff us — in stark violation of federal law — only deepen our resolve to get information to the American people. We’re going to continue to show up and demand the transparency and access that the law guarantees, and President Trump — we’ll see you in court. [Emphasis added]

Reps. Joe Neguse (D-CO), Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Robert Garcia (D-CA), Lou Correa (D-CA), Jason Crow (D-CO), Veronica Escobar (D-TX), Dan Goldman (D-NY), Jimmy Gomez (D-CA), Raul Ruiz (D-CA), and Norma Torres (D-CA) joined Raskin in the lawsuit.

The Democrats are represented in the lawsuit by lawyers from Democracy Forward and American Oversight.

As Breitbart News has reported, Democracy Forward partners with several left-wing organizations, including the Center for American Progress, which receives millions in funding from Soros’s Open Society Foundations every year.

Democracy Forward is behind many recent lawsuits against the Trump administration, including an attempt to ban federal immigration agents from arresting illegal aliens at courthouses and trying to stop Trump from using the Alien Enemies Act to deport illegal aliens classified as terrorists by the State Department.

The case is Joe Neguse et al. v. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement et al, No. 1:25-cv-02463 in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

