Left-wing organizations linked financially to Alex and George Soros’s Open Society Foundations have filed a lawsuit to ban Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from arresting illegal aliens at courthouses.

This week, the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Legal Education and Services, National Immigrant Justice Center, Democracy Forward, and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area filed a lawsuit to that seeks to preliminarily enjoin ICE from making arrests of illegal aliens inside courthouses — often the safest environment for agents to take custody of some of the most violent offenders.

“The process of being arrested and detained while complying with a legal process has also caused serious harm,” the lawsuit states, claiming two illegal aliens “experienced serious distress when they learned that they were being arrested, and both required medical treatment.”

Democracy Forward partners with several left-wing organizations, including the Center for American Progress, which receives millions in funding from Soros’s Open Society Foundations every year.

In 2023 alone the Open Society Foundations threw $5.7 million at the Center for American Progress.

Similarly, the National Immigrant Justice Center received a combined $400,000 from Soros’s Open Society Foundations in 2021 and 2019.

The Soros network of NGOs is behind several lawsuits against the Trump administration, mainly those looking to prevent DHS from enforcing federal immigration law, ending birthright citizenship, and cracking down on migrant child trafficking.

The case is Immigrant ARC v. Department of Justice, No. 1:25-cv-02279 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

