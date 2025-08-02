Senate Confirms Jeanine Pirro to Serve as U.S. Attorney for D.C.

The United States Senate voted 50-45 to confirm former Judge Jeanine Pirro to serve as the U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C.

Pirro, who is also a former Fox News host, was previously sworn in as the interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. in May.

At the beginning of May, President Donald Trump announced in a post on Truth Social that Pirro would be “appointed interim United States Attorney for the District of Columbia.”

Trump highlighted how Pirro had served as the Assistant District Attorney for Westchester County, New York, and how she had also served as the County Judge and District Attorney, being the “first woman ever to be elected to those positions.”

I am pleased to announce that Judge Jeanine Pirro will be appointed interim United States Attorney for the District of Columbia. Jeanine was Assistant District Attorney for Westchester County, New York, and then went on to serve as County Judge, and District Attorney, where she was the first woman ever to be elected to those positions. During her time in office, Jeanine was a powerful crusader for victims of crime. Her establishment of the Domestic Violence Bureau in her Prosecutor’s Office was the first in the Nation. She excelled in all ways. In addition to her Legal career, Jeanine previously hosted her own Fox News Show, Justice with Judge Jeanine, for ten years, and is currently Co-Host of The Five, one of the Highest Rated Shows on Television. Jeanine is incredibly well qualified for this position, and is considered on of the Top District Attorneys in the History of the State of New York. She is in a class by herself. Congratulations Jeanine!

“I am blessed to have received a Senate confirmation vote this evening of 50 to 45 to be the United States attorney for the District of Columbia the largest United States Attorney’s Office in the country,” Pirro wrote in a post on X. “Thank you to those senators who supported my confirmation and DC- get ready for a real crime fighter.”

Democrats have criticized Pirro, arguing that she has amplified “Trump’s 2020 election fraud claims” and defended Trump in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building, according to Fox News.

Sens. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) criticized Pirro being confirmed, labeling her as a “rubber stamp” for Trump, and said it was a “sad moment” for the Senate and the nation.

“Jeanine Pirro should never be a permanent U.S. Attorney,” Durbin wrote in a post on X. “She endorsed the firing of January 6 prosecutors. She recklessly spread the Big Lie to the point her *own producers* had to tell her to cool it. Ultimately, she’s a rubber stamp for Donald Trump.”

“A sad moment for the Senate and the country,” Schiff wrote in a post on X. “Republicans just confirmed Jeanine Pirro as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. Yes, the same Judge Jeanine that even Fox News said was ‘crazy’ and had to take off the air.”