COUNTDOWN TO JUSTICE: Marlow’s ‘Breaking the Law’ Out Tuesday, Contains 500+ Endnotes

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief and two-time New York Times bestselling author Alex Marlow’s forthcoming exposé on the lawfare “superstructure” that has been weaponized against Donald Trump is set for release on Tuesday, August 5. Marlow’s investigative book, Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump, is thoroughly researched and is based on a year-long investigation; the book includes 537 endnote citations.

Breaking the Law has already been hailed as “a must read” book by President Trump for uncovering corruption and systemic rot within our legal system.

“Donald Trump has not received justice yet,” Marlow told Breitbart News. “The coordinated efforts to try to keep him out of the White House by putting him in a jail house is a scandal of epic proportions, yet no one has been held to account. That stops right now.”

The book details a brief history of modern lawfare before launching into investigations into the six major cases against Donald Trump in the run-up to the 2024 election. Next, Marlow tackles the ongoing threat of rogue district judges and prosecutors who have abandoned the concept of law and order in favor of trying to stop Donald Trump and the MAGA agenda.

“I name names,” Marlow said, emphatically. “I want you to get to know the bad actors here.”

“Breaking the Law is a warning,” Marlow said. “The threat of lawfare is ever-present. It is going on right now. The lawfare superstructure is incredibly well-funded, organized, and hungry for blood. It is the gravest threat to MAGA’s future, bar none.”

Marlow compiled the book with his renowned research team and benefited from access to Trump’s legal inner circle. The book is also based on exclusive interviews, including with the president himself.

“This is the story of the biggest scandal of the 21st century, and the scariest part is that it’s not over yet,” Marlow added. “There must be a renewed effort to get justice for Donald Trump and his supporters, and, God willing, restore law and order itself in America. It is my sincere hope — my expectation, actually — that Breaking the Law is the catalyst for that.”



The book will be published by Threshold Editions, the conservative imprint of publishing giant Simon & Schuster, which published Marlow’s previous two works, Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption, and Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration. Both were New York Times bestsellers.

“The law — as in our legal system — is broken in this country. It was broken by a largely unknown and nefarious machine that has targeted President Trump and his supporters. I endeavored to expose them. Then, I lay out a path to justice,” Marlow previously told Breitbart News.

“[Marlow] reports fearlessly, wherever the facts may lead, holding the most powerful people in the world to account,” Breitbart News Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer has said of Marlow, whose prior books have earned praise from elected leaders, conservatives, and tastemakers from Tucker Carlson to Mark Levin.

Marlow has been editor-in-chief of Breitbart News since 2013, when he was only 27 years old, and hosts the Alex Marlow Show daily news podcast.

Breaking the Law is available for pre-order now and in bookstores August 5. It will also be available on eReader and audiobook, read by the author himself.