Less Americans think racial discrimination against black and Hispanic people is happening “a great deal” or “quite a bit” a poll reveals.

The NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll showed the number U.S. adults who believe black Americans are experiencing a great degree of discrimination has dropped since the survey was conducted in April 2021, per Fox News.

Four in 10 say that Black and Hispanic people face “quite a bit” or “a great deal” of discrimination. Three in 10 say the same about Asian people, and one in 10 say it about White people, according to the report. The previous Associated Press-NORC poll was conducted a year after the death of George Floyd when protests occurred all across the country calling for an end to racial discrimination in police activities. The last survey showed that 61 percent of U.S. adults said there was a great deal or quite a bit of discrimination against Black Americans.

The poll also showed while Americans still think discrimination might be a problem in need of fixing, they also feel that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs do little to mitigate the problem.

“Many say DEI programs do not make a difference and roughly 3 in 10 think DEI initiatives increase discrimination against most racial and ethnic groups including White people. About a third feel DEI efforts are reducing discrimination against women, Hispanic people, and Asian people while 4 in 10 say the same about Black people,” the report stated.

Claudine Brider, a 48-year-old black woman in California, told The Philadelphia Tribune that “the concept of DEI has made the workplace difficult for Black people and women in new ways.”

“Anytime they’re in a space that they’re not expected to be, like seeing a Black girl in an engineering course… they are seen as only getting there because of those factors,” Brider said. “It’s all negated by someone saying, ‘You’re only here to meet a quota.'”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.