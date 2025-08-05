The famous New York Post will be going to the west coast next year with the upcoming launch of The California Post.

Robert Thomson, CEO of News Corp, the the New York Post‘s parent company, announced the new publication on Monday.

“Los Angeles and California surely need a daily dose of The Post as an antidote to the jaundiced, jaded journalism that has sadly proliferated,” Thomson said. “We are at a pivotal moment for the city and the state, and there is no doubt that The Post will play a crucial role in engaging and enlightening readers, who are starved of serious reporting and puckish wit.”

According to the New York Post, the publication will “be headquartered in Los Angeles and feature a robust staff of editors, reporters and photographers dedicated to covering news, entertainment, politics, culture, sports and business — all with a distinctly California perspective.”

The California Post will be supported by the team in New York providing national and international news. The content will appear in a daily print edition and will have its own dedicated homepage for Californians with stories being published across multiple other platforms, including video, audio and social media. Veteran journalist Nick Papps will take the reins as editor in chief, bringing nearly two decades of experience. He has helped drive editorial and commercial success at multiple publications, including as News Corp Australia’s West Coast correspondent for nearly three years when Papps was based in LA.

The launch will come at an opportune time with California facing a gubernatorial election and World Cup in 2026 as well as the Summer Olympics in 2028.

New York Post Editor in Chief Keith Poole said the new publication will “bring a common-sense, issue-based approach to metropolitan journalism.”

“We’ll tell the stories that our readers care about the most, but others overlook, and we’ll do so with clarity and our trademark conviction,” he added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.