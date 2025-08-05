Trump Suggests Vance ‘Most Likely’ to Be ‘Heir Apparent to MAGA’

President Donald Trump suggested that Vice President JD Vance could “most likely” be the “heir apparent” to lead the Make American Great Again (MAGA) movement.

When asked by Fox News’s Peter Doocy if he thought Vance was the “heir apparent to MAGA,” Trump pointed out that Vance is currently the vice president. Trump also floated a possible ticket with Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“You said this morning that you probably won’t be running for a third term. This weekend, Secretary of State Rubio said that he thought JD Vance would be a great nominee,” Doocy said. “You could clear the entire Republican field right now — do you agree, that the heir apparent to MAGA is JD Vance?”

“Well, I think most likely, in all fairness. He’s the vice president,” Trump answered. “I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form.”

Trump’s comments came as he was at the South Court Auditorium signing an executive order creating a task force for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, according to Fox News.

Breitbart News previously reported that a poll from Emerson College found that Vance beat potential Democrat presidential candidates such as Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) in a hypothetical matchup of the 2028 presidential election.

A straw poll by the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February also found that Vance was the frontrunner among possible candidates to be the 2028 Republican presidential nominee. Vance received 61 percent of votes, while Steve Bannon, the host of the War Room show, received 12 percent. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) received seven percent.