Dem Rep. Casar: Maryland’s Gerrymandering Is ‘So Different’ Because Trump Drew TX Map

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) argued that partisan gerrymandering in Maryland is “so different” from what Texas is doing because the Texas map “is a map directly from Mar-a-Lago. This is not a Texas map. It’s a Trump map.”

Co-host Leila Fadel asked, [relevant exchange begins around 4:30] “I wonder, too, though, how what Texas is doing is different than what’s been done in other places, including in several states that are Democratic states. And there’s been some pretty aggressive partisan gerrymandering in places like Maryland, for example. How is what is happening in Texas different?”

Casar answered, “What’s happening in Texas is so different because this map was not drawn by anyone in Texas. There’s not a Texas Republican that I have found in Congress that is for this. This is a map directly from Mar-a-Lago. This is not a Texas map. It’s a Trump map. This map was drawn by the president’s aides and delivered to Texas Republicans to be shoved down everyone’s throats here. At the end of the day, voters should get to pick their elected officials. No president should be allowed to pick your member of Congress.”

