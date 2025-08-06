Marsha Blackburn Launches Campaign for Governor in Tennessee

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) announced Wednesday she is entering the open Tennessee governor’s race in 2026, setting up a potential clash with U.S. Rep. John Rose (R-TN).

AP reports Blackburn’s public declaration of a gubernatorial run confirms what had been mooted for some time from the ally of President Donald Trump. Her message on social media was straight to the point:

“It’s official! I’m running for Governor to ensure Tennessee is America’s conservative leader for this generation and the next. I would be honored to have your support. #TNGov”

Blackburn had made no secret that she was planning on running for the position. As AP notes, the battle crosses borders within the Republican Party.

It sets up a Republican primary clash in August 2026 against Rose who is also a Trump backer. They will be competing to replace GOP Gov. Bill Lee, who is hitting his limit of two four-year terms in office. Blackburn won her Senate seat in 2018 by nearly 11 percentage points over Democrat Phil Bredesen, a popular former governor. That victory marked a rightward shift from previous Republican senators who has represented the state. She then won reelection against Democratic state Rep. Gloria Johnson by more than 29 percentage points last November.

Rose, who announced his bid for governor in March, likewise has voiced strong support for the president in a state Trump has easily won in the past three presidential elections, AP notes.

Trump won Tennessee in 2024 by nearly 30 points and Lee defeated a Democratic opponent in 2022 by 32 percentage points.

Several Democrats have announced or opened fundraising accounts for the race so far.

They include Memphis city councilmember Sherri Green, Memphis community advocate Carnita Atwater, musician Adam “Ditch” Kurtz and Tim Cyr from Gallatin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report