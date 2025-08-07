Exclusive — TX State Rep. Brian Harrison: Texas Legislature Is Run by Democrats Thanks to RINOs

The Texas legislature is run by Democrats thanks to RINOs, Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison (R) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily as the Lone Star State takes the spotlight over redistricting efforts.

Harrison revealed that the quorum break “actually was done with the full assistance of the supposedly Republican leadership in the Texas House,” describing that as “one of the big untold stories here.”

“Just by way of background, and I had the honor of serving as a senior member of President Trump’s administration his first term. And when I moved back to my beloved state of Texas in January of ’21, I got elected to the Texas Legislature a few months later. And nothing could have prepared me for the shock of what I was going to learn, which is that even though people think Texas is this bastion of republicanism — and our voters are Republican, our voters are conservative Texas, reelected Trump with a 14 point landslide — here’s the truth,” Harrison began, noting that “almost no one outside of Texas knows the Texas Legislature is run by Democrats.”

“And primarily, the Texas House is controlled by Democrats. And how can that be?” he asked. “Despite Republicans having a 26 seat majority in the Texas House, the Democrat caucus is who selects the speaker in the Texas House because we have about 30 or so RINOs that cut a deal with the entire Democrat caucus.”

LISTEN:

The state lawmaker said this has been going on for almost “two decades.”

“So the Democrat caucus picks the speaker, and then the 30 Republicans that cut that deal with them, they all get to become the chairmanship. So it would literally be like if Hakeem Jeffries cut a deal with six or seven Republicans in the U.S. Congress to let him take the speaker, and then they would be Ways and Means chairman or energy and commerce chairman — those seven RINOs,” he said, explaining, “That is literally what happened in the Texas Legislature.”

Even though the speaker of the Texas House is a “nominal Republican,” he was the candidate put up by the Democrat caucus, he explained.

“So this is a mess, one of the most underreported scandals in America,” Harrison added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.