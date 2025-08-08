Rep. Chip Roy Considering Texas Attorney General Run in 2026

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) is considering entering the race for Texas attorney general, two sources told The Hill. The potential campaign would come as the seat becomes open for the first time since 2014, following Attorney General Ken Paxton’s decision to challenge Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) in the 2026 Republican primary.

One source said Roy has spoken about the possibility of running. When reached for comment, Roy stated to The Hill, “I’m always considering where I can best serve the people I represent to ensure we preserve and protect a free, secure, and prosperous Texas for generations to come.”

Several Republicans have already announced bids for the post, including state Senators Mayes Middleton and Joan Huffman, as well as Aaron Reitz, a former Trump administration official and Paxton aide.

Roy has represented Texas’s 21st Congressional District since 2019 and is a member of the House Freedom Caucus. In Congress, he has been an outspoken advocate for reducing federal spending, supporting President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” while pressing for deeper cuts, Medicaid work requirements, and the removal of what he called “waste” in federal agencies. He has also pushed for targeted defense budget reductions, including the elimination of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and unused military assets.

Roy is the sponsor of legislation to repeal the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, a 1994 law he argues has been disproportionately used to prosecute pro-life activists. He has also called for changes to federal tax policy, voicing skepticism of provisions he describes as low-growth and advocating for measures aimed at spurring stronger long-term economic expansion.

Before his election to Congress, Roy served as chief of staff to Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and as staff director for the Senate Judiciary Committee under Senator John Cornyn (R-TX). In 2014, Paxton appointed him as Texas’s first assistant attorney general. Roy is a graduate of the University of Texas School of Law.