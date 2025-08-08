Zohran Mamdani Hires Private Security After Calling to Defund Police

Zohran Mamdani is spending tens of thousands of dollars on a private security force while campaigning for mayor of New York City despite being a “defund the police” candidate.

The openly socialist state assemblyman and Democrat New York City mayoral candidate made three payments ranging from about $8,000 to around $13,000 to Advanced Security & Investigations in June and July, expenditure reports obtained by Fox News revealed.

The Mamdani campaign spent a total of $33,495 in just two months with the company, which advertises itself as a “proud employer” of cops with the New York Police Department (NYPD) — which Mamdani has personally called to defund.

“Queer liberation means defund the police,” the Ugandan-born socialist wrote in 2020:

He posted similar statements throughout the year following the George Floyd riots:

Mamdani is also a prison abolitionist:

Despite his several public statements on law enforcement and crime, he called claims that he would actually follow through on defunding the police a “fear-driven campaign” backed by “MAGA billionaires” and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

Mamdani faced backlash for his anti-cop stance following the recent Manhattan shooting, in which an off-duty NYPD officer was murdered.

“I’m heartbroken to learn of the horrific shooting in Midtown and I am holding the victims, their families, and the NYPD officer in critical condition in my thoughts. Grateful for all of our first responders on the ground,” Mamdani wrote in a Monday X post.

Several people and organizations, including the New York Republican Club, pointed out the obvious hypocrisy: