Democratic Socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is facing heavy backlash for saying he is “grateful” for the “first responders” to Monday’s deadly mass shooting in a Manhattan office building — given that Mamdani has previously called to “dismantle” the New York Police Department (NYPD) and shared his desire to “defund the police.”

“I’m heartbroken to learn of the horrific shooting in Midtown and I am holding the victims, their families, and the NYPD officer in critical condition in my thoughts. Grateful for all of our first responders on the ground,” Mamdani wrote in an X post Monday.

“This you?” the X account for the New York Young Republican Club said in response to the Democratic Socialist, sharing a screenshot of a previous post from Mamdani, in which he stated, “No, we want to defund the police.”

Many other social media users immediately took to X to remind Mamdani of his previous posts.

In one post from November 7, 2020, Mamdani purportedly wrote, “nature is healing” in response to another user who exclaimed, “I JUST SAW A COP CRYING IN HIS CAR LMAOOOO.”

“We don’t need an investigation to know that the NYPD is racist, anti-queer, and a major threat to public safety. What we need is to #DefundTheNYPD,” the 33-year-old mayoral candidate wrote in another X post from early 2020.

Given that Mamdani’s remarks on Monday run counter to his previously shared sentiments, he was slammed in the comment section of his post.

“You are a liar and everyone knows it,” conservative commentator Gunther Eagleman wrote to Mamdani. “You’ve called for defunding the police. Your base is filled with anti-law enforcement extremists. You are a cancer to America and should be denaturalized for advocating communist ideology.”

“Oh because I thought you wanted them defunded. Which is it?” host of LFA TV’s Ungoverned host Shawn Farash asked.

“If given the opportunity, you would defund the police and plunge NYC deeper into chaos!” a third X user exclaimed.

“Says the man who despises and wants to defund the NYPD,” another echoed in the comment section of Mamdani’s post.

Another X user simply wrote, “BULLSHIT,” while another proclaimed, “You’re a fucking liar. Communists don’t care about human suffering.”

“If only a therapist had arrived sooner,” another X user quipped.

“I have no respect for elected officials who are ‘heartbroken’ by a mass shooting, yet they’ve advocated for defunding the people who risk their lives to respond to them,” another declared.

“You want less first responders for situations like this,” another X user said, before advising he “drop out” of the mayoral race.

“You clown, [you] want to remove police from New York,” another asserted, adding, “You caused this attack and potential future ones.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.