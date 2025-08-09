Exclusive — Former Sen. Scott Brown: Leftist Politicians Have Doubled and Tripled Down on Insanity

Leftist politicians have doubled and tripled down on insanity, former Sen. Scott Brown (R-MA), who is running for retiring Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s (D-NH) seat, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Host Matthew Boyle pointed to the emergence of radical Democrats across the country — from socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani in New York City to Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) in the Lone Star State.

“It really does feel like the Democrats have jumped the shark. They won’t even agree to common sense things like the, on the transgender stuff, or like on immigration, right? They’re opposing the deportation of criminals,” Boyle observed.

“You’re absolutely right. You nailed it there. They doubled and tripled down on the men and boys in women and girls’ sports,” Brown began, noting that his Democrat opponent, Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH), “has filed bill after bill, and so he’s all in and then not supporting our ICE agency.”

“He supported the open border sanctuary cities [and] lied about Joe Biden’s mental and physical acuity. So he’s all in,” Brown said, noting that Pappas could not answer a question on whether or not he support socialist Mamdani in New York City.

“Of course he does, because you got Elizabeth Warren up there dancing. You get AOC and Bernie Sanders supporting him. They’re also supporting Chris Pappas, so they’re supporting Mamdani and Chris Pappas. And of course, he’s going to be the guy that’s going to–you know, they come home, Matt, and they say, well, they’re moderate, so, ‘I work with John Thune, or I work with Speaker on X, Y and Z.’ But if you look at the actual votes that matter, the ones that really affect our safety and security and our society, they’re so out of–out of touch with reality,” Brown pointed out, emphasizing that people know what is at stake in this election.

LISTEN:

“You’ll have the people on the other side that, you know, they don’t necessarily like President Trump, but they love what he’s doing. And you know … I’ve been telling them and explaining, like, why these things are happening. Why is he doing tariffs? Why is he doing trade deals? Why is he trying to support, you know, the efforts to bring peace to the world, and a lot of folks don’t really get to that point, because I did trade deals,” Brown said.

“I did a trade deal in New Zealand. I was in the military for almost 40 years, and so I understand, militarily and trade-wise internationally, what’s going on,” he said, differentiating himself from his opponent.

“And so my role has been to explain to them in layman’s terms, regular everyday terms, this is what’s happening, and this is why he’s doing it. Then they go, ‘Oh, ok, well, why doesn’t Chris Pappas support that?'” he continued, noting that Pappas did not support no tax on tips despite owning a restaurant.

“That’s the type of guy we’re dealing with,” the Senate hopeful added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.