An illegal alien MS-13 gang member, convicted of raping and murdering 37-year-old Rachel Morin — a mother of five children — in April, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Monday.

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, an illegal alien from El Salvador where he is also a member of the violent MS-13 gang, was convicted months ago by a Maryland jury of first-degree murder, first-degree rape, third-degree sexual offense, and kidnapping.

On Monday, a Maryland judge sentenced Martinez-Hernandez to life in prison without the possibility of parole, a second life sentence, and another 40 years in prison for raping and bludgeoning Rachel to death in what has become known as the most horrific crime in Harford County, Maryland, history.

In August 2023, Rachel went for a walk at the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Harford County, Maryland. When she did not return home, her boyfriend, Richard Tobin, reported her missing. The following day, her body was found on the side of the trail.

On June 15, 2024, the Tulsa Police Department arrested 23-year-old Martinez-Hernandez, an illegal alien from El Salvador with ties to the MS-13 gang, in connection with Rachel’s murder.

Martinez-Hernandez brutally raped, bludgeoned, and strangled Morin to death.

On three occasions in 2023, Border Patrol agents apprehended Martinez-Hernandez — twice in January in New Mexico and Texas and once in February in New Mexico. On each occasion, he was returned to Mexico.

Sometime after he was last returned to Mexico, Martinez-Hernandez crossed the border and made his way to California, where he allegedly assaulted a woman and her child. He later traveled to Maryland, where he raped and murdered Rachel.

Before crossing the border, Martinez-Hernandez was accused of murdering a woman in his native El Salvador after leaving a bar with the victim. The woman’s body was discovered days later.

Martinez-Hernandez was among millions of illegal aliens who crossed the border, undetected by Border Patrol agents, during the Biden administration.

Rachel’s mother, Angel Mom Patty Morin, has testified before Congress, met with President Donald Trump, and become a national advocate for Angel Families whose loved ones are murdered by illegal aliens.

In April, for instance, Patty Morin urged the White House press corps to rigorously cover crimes committed by illegal aliens — crimes, she says, that would have never occurred if not for the failures of the federal government to enforce federal immigration law.

“We are American citizens: Why should we allow people like this, violent criminals that have no conscience at all to murder our mothers, our sisters, our daughters?” Patty Morin told the journalists.

“I don’t understand why there’s even any kind of problem with [covering crime by migrants],” Patty Morin said. “And it’s not that it’s political — like the left or the right — although I understand different parties have used it in the past — but we have to look at it as ‘we are American citizens. We need to protect our families, our borders, our children.’ … I want to preserve life, and that’s the only reason why I have taken and spoken about Rachel all this time.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.