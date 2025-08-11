President Donald Trump revealed that he had picked Heritage Foundation economist Dr. EJ Antoni to serve as the next commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

“I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Highly Respected Economist, Dr. E.J. Antoni, as the next Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Our Economy is booming, and E.J. will ensure that the Numbers released are HONEST and ACCURATE. I know E.J. Antoni will do an incredible job in this new role. Congratulations E.J.!”

Antoni being picked to lead the BLS comes after Trump fired Dr. Erika McEntarfer, a Biden nominee, from her position as commissioner of the BLS after a “dismal jobs report.” Trump also accused McEntarfer of “faking employment data to boost” former Vice President Kamala Harris’s 2024 presidential campaign.

“I was just informed that our Country’s ‘Jobs Numbers’ are being produced by a Biden Appointee, Dr. Erika McEntarfer, the Commissioner of Labor Statistics, who faked the Jobs Numbers before the Election to try and boost Kamala’s chance of Victory,” Trump wrote in a previous Truth Social post. “This is the same Bureau of Labor Statistics that overstated the Jobs Growth in March 2024 by approximately 818,000 and, then again, right before the 2024 Presidential Election, in August and September, by 112,000. These were Records — No one can be that wrong? We need accurate Jobs Numbers. I have directed my Team to fire this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY.”

In an interview with Breitbart News Saturday in August 2024, Antoni explained that most of the job growth under former President Joe Biden’s administration was going to “foreign-born workers.”

Antoni, who compiled data from BLS regarding the “dismal state of the economy under the Biden-Harris administration,” explained that there had been a loss of roughly 1.2 million jobs for American citizens.

“We’ve lost 1.2 million jobs among native born Americans,” Antoni said at the time. “So, all of the job gains, 1.3 million, have gone to foreign-born workers. In fact today, this is astonishing, but there are fewer native born Americans working now than before, five years before the pandemic.”