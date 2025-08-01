President Donald Trump fired the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Friday following a dismal jobs report and accused the Biden nominee of faking employment data to boost Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign.

The Department of Labor on Friday reported that the American economy added 73,000 jobs in July and unemployment rose to 4.2 percent, both of which fell far short of expectations.

On Friday, the 47th president took to Truth Social and noted that the BLS commissioner is a Biden nominee and accused her of falsifying jobs data ahead of the presidential election to improve Kamala Harris’s chances of getting elected:

I was just informed that our Country’s “Jobs Numbers” are being produced by a Biden Appointee, Dr. Erika McEntarfer, the Commissioner of Labor Statistics, who faked the Jobs Numbers before the Election to try and boost Kamala’s chances of Victory. This is the same Bureau of Labor Statistics that overstated the Jobs Growth in March 2024 by approximately 818,000 and, then again, right before the 2024 Presidential Election, in August and September, by 112,000. These were Records — No one can be that wrong? We need accurate Jobs Numbers. I have directed my Team to fire this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY. She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified. Important numbers like this must be fair and accurate, they can’t be manipulated for political purposes. McEntarfer said there were only 73,000 Jobs added (a shock!) but, more importantly, that a major mistake was made by them, 258,000 Jobs downward, in the prior two months. Similar things happened in the first part of the year, always to the negative. The Economy is BOOMING under “TRUMP” despite a Fed that also plays games, this time with Interest Rates, where they lowered them twice, and substantially, just before the Presidential Election, I assume in the hopes of getting “Kamala” elected – How did that work out? Jerome “Too Late” Powell should also be put “out to pasture.” Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Taylor Budowich, the White House deputy chief of staff and cabinet secretary, said the BLS commissioner was fired for routinely getting economic data wrong:

Wrong. She was fired after consistently getting it WRONG. You don’t get to be this bad at your job and keep it. She was missing the mark for more than a year by HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF JOBS. Unacceptable. Policy makers look to these reports to inform decisions (like rate cuts by the fed). We need accuracy, and President Trump will restore competency and accuracy to this critical agency.

The Hill noted:

McEntarfer was nominated by Biden in 2023 and confirmed by the Senate in 2024 as the 16th commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is part of the Department of Labor. She was confirmed in the Senate in a bipartisan 86-8 vote. Notably, Vice President Vance and secretary of State Marco Rubio, who were both senators at the time, voted in favor of her nomination.

Trump continued:

In my opinion, today’s Jobs Numbers were RIGGED in order to make the Republicans, and ME, look bad — Just like when they had three great days around the 2024 Presidential Election, and then, those numbers were “taken away” on November 15, 2024, right after the Election, when the Jobs Numbers were massively revised DOWNWARD, making a correction of over 818,000 Jobs — A TOTAL SCAM. Jerome “Too Late” Powell is no better! But, the good news is, our Country is doing GREAT!

Stephen Miran, a top White House economist, told CNN, “This jobs report isn’t ideal. There’s no way around that. The downward revisions reflect a couple of anomalous factors. First of all, about 60 percent of the downward revision is due to quirks of the seasonal adjustment process.”