Republicans Mock Democrats’ ‘Wildly Unpopular’ Proposals to Take Back House

The National Republican Congressional Campaign (NRCC), the campaign arm for House Republicans, accused Democrats of wanting to move “swiftly” back to “Joe Biden’s America.”

The NRCC released a memo on Tuesday mocking Democrats’ “wildly unpopular” proposals as part of their “Project 2026” platform to take back the House majority during the midterm elections.

In response, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said Republicans are attempting to “distract from their failed leadership and refusal to get a single thing done for the American people.”

The NRCC released a memo to satirize how House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) missed the self-imposed deadline to release his party’s policy proposal.

“Hakeem Jeffries promised a ‘Project 2026’ within 100 days of April 30th, and it’s been over 100 days. Democrats know their agenda is wildly unpopular, and their focus on these issues will cause them to lose yet again,” the NRCC said in a statement.

The memo accused the Democrat Party of wanting to “move swiftly and unapologetically to return to Joe Biden’s America and implement the bold, transformational change our base demands.”

Fox News reported:

The memo lays out eight policy proposals they accuse Democrats of wanting to advance, ranging from “Bring Back Wasteful Government Spending and High Crime” to “Open Borders. Full Stop” to “Impeach President Trump. Again. And Again.” Policy ideas the NRCC charges Democrats with advancing range from the outlandish, such as “institute a federal ‘Carbon Lifestyle Tax’ on Americans who dare to own trucks, SUVs, or backyard grills, to ideas that have been pushed by the likes of New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani of launching “pilot programs for government-run grocery stores in ‘underserved’ neighborhoods.”

“This is the America Democrats want to build,” NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella said in a statement.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.