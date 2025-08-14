Federal agents were reportedly gathering for an immigration raid outside a press conference with California Gov. Gavin Newsom in Downtown Los Angeles.

Newsom had been scheduled to speak at the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo at the time of the raid, per KTLA5.

Just outside in the Little Tokyo area, however, about 100 federal agents gathered, presumably for another immigration raid. The Los Angeles Police Department warned of traffic impacts in the area as a result.

Newsom’s press office announced the intended raid on social media.

“BORDER PATROL HAS SHOWED UP AT OUR BIG BEAUTIFUL PRESS CONFERENCE! WE WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED!” it said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told reporters that “there’s no way this was a coincidence,” asserting that the agents were there to embarrass Newsom.

“They decided they were going to come and thumb their nose in front of the governor’s face,” she said. “Why would you do that? That is unbelievably disrespectful, it’s a provocative act. They’re talking about disorder in Los Angeles, and they are the source of the disorder in Los Angeles right now.”

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin disputed those assertions, saying that “CBP patrols all areas of Los Angeles every day with over 40 teams on the ground to make LA safe.”

“Our law enforcement operations are about enforcing the law—not about Gavin Newsom,” she added.

