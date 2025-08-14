Hunter Biden Refuses to Apologize to Melania Trump: ‘F*ck That’

Hunter Biden is refusing to apologize to First Lady Melania Trump for making what her lawyer described as “false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements” about her.
“These false, disparaging, defamatory, and inflammatory statements are extremely salacious and have been widely disseminated throughout various digital mediums,” Melania Trump’s attorney, Alejandro Brito, wrote. “Indeed, the video has since been re-published by various media outlets, journalists, and political commentators with millions of social media followers that have disseminated the false and defamatory statements therein to tens of millions of people worldwide.”
When given the opportunity to apologize, Biden did the opposite.
Biden continued:
I don’t think that these threats of a lawsuit add up to anything other than a design distraction, because it’s not about who introduced whom to who. I don’t know how that in any way rises to the level of defamation to begin with, but the fact of the matter is, is that this is about hundreds, if not over one thousand minors, children who were raped by Jeffrey Epstein. And I don’t believe in guilt by association alone, but the connections have become so glaringly obvious that I think they’re trying to use other things to distract.
Biden also said he thinks they are “bullies” and believe $1 billion will scare him.
“If they want to sit down for a deposition and clarify the nature of the relationship between Jeffrey Epstein as president — if the First Lady want to do that … I’m more than happy to provide them the platform to be able to do it,” he added.
As Breitbart News detailed regarding the threatened lawsuit:
Brito further demanded that Biden issue a full retraction and an apology for the statements, giving him until August 7 to comply. A source told Fox News that Biden did not meet that deadline, adding that the former first son “leaked the letter” from Brito to “a friendly reporter,” which “shows how deeply concerned they are about Hunter’s serious liability for spreading defamatory lies.”
Not only did the Daily Beast issue a retraction for the statements regarding Melania Trump, but so did Democrat strategist James Carville.
Brito warned in the letter to Biden’s attorney that “failure to comply will leave Mrs. Trump with no choice but to pursue any legal rights and remedies available to her to recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer.”
