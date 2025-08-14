Hunter Biden Refuses to Apologize to Melania Trump: ‘F*ck That’

Hunter Biden is refusing to apologize to First Lady Melania Trump for making what her lawyer described as “false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements” about her.

Melania’s lawyers asked Biden to remove and retract his statements and demanded him to issue an apology for the remarks he made during an during an interview on Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan. During that exchange, Biden suggested convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania to her husband, President Donald Trump, citing the source of that as whom Melania’s lawyers described as “serial fabulist” Michael Wolff.

“These false, disparaging, defamatory, and inflammatory statements are extremely salacious and have been widely disseminated throughout various digital mediums,” Melania Trump’s attorney, Alejandro Brito, wrote. “Indeed, the video has since been re-published by various media outlets, journalists, and political commentators with millions of social media followers that have disseminated the false and defamatory statements therein to tens of millions of people worldwide.” When given the opportunity to apologize, Biden did the opposite.

“But now here we are, and I’ve got a billion dollar document in my hands, because Mrs. Trump is seeking $1 billion in damages if we don’t take the video down, and if Hunter here doesn’t issue a formal apology to Mrs. Trump,” Andrew Callaghan said.

“So now we’re here maybe to give you the platform to apologize to the First Lady for your statements that you made about her possible connection to Jeffrey Epstein,” he said.

“Fuck that,” Biden replied. “That’s not gonna happen.”