Trump Says ‘Pocahontas’ Elizabeth Warren Needs a Drug Test

President Donald Trump called for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) to take a drug test after her behavior in a video with New York City’s radical leftist mayoral candidate, Zohran Mamdani.

Trump’s comments came while he was fielding questions after signing a proclamation commemorating the 90th anniversary of Social Security, where he noted 275,000 illegal aliens have been removed from the program.

“Elizabeth Warren said she was an Indian. We call her Pocahontas. She’s a liar. She lied her whole career. Based on the fact that she was an Indian she was able to get into certain colleges, get certain jobs, get into certain universities, to work there,” Trump said.

“She’s a liar and a mean person. She’s a nut job. I watched her the other night–she’s all hopped up endorsing a communist in New York City. And she was all excited and jumping up and down. She’s got to take a drug test,” he added.

Trump added, “There’s no way somebody can act that way and be normal.”

Warren campaigned for Mamdani–whose platform consists of communist ideas like “city-owned grocery stores” for the Big Apple–on August 4, and is featured in one of his campaign videos on Instagram.

Warren said that Mamdani’s vision, including experimenting with government-run grocery stores such as those that produced food lines and starvation in the Soviet Union, “is the Democratic message.”

“When someone stands up and says, ‘I will lead this city by making it more affordable and here are my plans, real plans, plans to deliver on child care, plans to deliver on housing, plans to deliver; we’re going to experiment, we’re going to try things on groceries,’ that is the democratic message,” she said.

Trump blasted Warren beyond the behavior in the video he referenced.

“She destroys people. You know that you had a lot of great banks in the Midwest and banks that loaned to farmers and others, and they went out of business. She put them out of business. Stone-cold mean,” he said.