Exclusive — Marsha Blackburn: Trump Giving Power Back to the States

President Donald Trump is giving power back to the states, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said while discussing her run for governor in her home state of Tennessee.

Blackburn discussed how she is visiting various counties in her state and explained the importance of making certain that they are meeting the needs of individuals.

“You know, I like to say that representing people is a team sport, and your local, state, and federal has to work together in order to meet the needs of your state, to make certain that you’re getting what you need and that you are covering the — really covering all the space for the needs of the people,” she said, discussing how refreshing it would be to be in Tennessee full time should she win the governor’s race.

“And being back in Tennessee, here’s the thing, President Donald Trump is sending power and authority back to the states every single day, and we’ve rolled back, and the closing of the Department of Education, moving half of the employees of the USDA out of Washington, DC and into different states and regional offices,” she said, listing some examples.

Trump, she said, is also moving health care back to the states as well as easing regulation “and saying to the states, ‘You take the lead in energy production, in infrastructure development.'”

“When it comes to benefits, and those provisions we put in the big new bill that require people to work — able-bodied adults having to work 20 hours a week, to get Medicaid and SNAP benefits, that is going to be implemented by the governors of the state,” Blackburn explained, concluding that it is a “great time to come back to the state that I love, and to serve as governor, and to implement a conservative America first agenda, and make certain that Tennessee is America’s conservative leader.”

She later added that she is building a great team and campaign and aim to ensure that her state is the “place for faith, family, freedom, hope, [and] opportunity.”

