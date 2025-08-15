Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris, said she feels “disgust” by what she is seeing in the world, letting her followers on TikTok know that she is experiencing “a lot of climate anxiety” as well.

Emhoff shared an update on her life Thursday, months after her stepmother handily lost the presidential election against President Donald Trump.

While she said she is doing good overall, Emhoff said she has been taking time to process and adapt to life without Secret Service. However, she said she feels “disgust” by what she is seeing in the world.

“I feel disgust at what’s going on in the world around genocides, the loss of rights, the loss of health care, the just general fear that everyone has surrounding affordability, their lives, their livelihood, like everything,” she said. “It’s just it feels so big.”

Particularly, Emhoff said she is very anxious about the state of the climate.

“I think everything with the environment is really fucking getting to me. … I experienced a lot of climate anxiety, like a lot of us do,” she said, making it clear that it is “not funny.”

“It’s one of those things that’s not funny, but you just like nervous laugh about it because it’s scary. It is. It’s all of these things are happening,” she said, telling her followers that “engaging in small politics is really important” and urging people to stay “loud.” She used New York City’s socialist mayoral candidate, Zohran Mamdani, as a point of reference, asserting that his run has given people “hope” that they can get into politics “like that.”

“And it’s really cool. So keep doing that. Keep making your voices loud. I think we’re just entering a time of craziness,” she continued, making it clear that she disagrees with Trump’s crackdown on crime in D.C., calling it “insane.”

“I don’t think that we should normalize any of this. And being loud is — and I’m not saying anything new. People are saying this. Like, yes, I’m echoing what everyone is saying. Like, keep being loud, don’t let things be forgotten,” she continued.

Notably, Emhoff said in June that she felt “trauma” voting in New York City’s mayoral primary, because it was the same polling station where she voted for her stepmom, who lost to Trump.

Her update coincides with that of Hope Walz, the daughter of failed vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz — Harris’s running mate. She recently went on a rant about book recommendations, using Trump’s crackdown on crime and homelessness in D.C. as her point of inspiration.

“Ok so on the topic of BookTok, as well as Trump’s bitch baby, wussy, scaredy cat behavior in D.C., it got me thinking of a book I read in college,” Hope Walz began, adding:

I think it was when I was at the University of Minnesota. It was “Locking Up Our Own” by James Forman Jr., and it talks about what led to, arguably, you should also read “The New Jim Crow” and then go into this one, along with, like, a million in between. … You kind of get it. But like modern mass incarceration, of like black men, and it talks about D.C. and the war on drugs, and how all of that led up to what we’re now seeing.

Both of their remarks follow Trump’s action on Monday invoking section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, placing the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control, and activating the National Guard to combat crime in D.C.

On the topic of D.C. crime, former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund recently explained that it is essential to look at the bigger picture.

“To see these gangs of youth kind of taking it [the Navy Yard] over, it doesn’t surprise me that they’re now going to pull these federal resources together and form… [a] task force,” he said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

WATCH — Trump Invites Media on D.C. Police Ride-Alongs to See Crime Firsthand:

“We did this in the early ’90s, when I was with D.C. police, we were able to drive down homicide rates. When Chief Lanier was chief, think about 2010 to 2014, we had a homicide rate that was maybe right around 100, 170 a year. Now 2023, you got 274 homicides. So you had a significant increase,” he said.

“So when people talk about, ‘Oh, there’s big drop,’ there’s a drop from 2023 to 2024, but it’s still significant — double what we had in around 2010,” the former police chief said, emphasizing that the D.C. homicide rate is “five to six times that of any other major city in the United States.”