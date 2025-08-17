Former FBI Director James Comey declared himself a Taylor Swift fan, a.k.a. “Swiftie,” in a video posted to social media on Sunday, saying the pop star’s music gives him the strength to oppose President Donald Trump.

“I’m in a family’s Swiftie group chat. I know all her music, and I listen to it in my headphones when I cut the grass,” Comey said in the video, adding that his favorite songs are “All Too Well” and “Exile.”

The former FBI Director said that Swift’s music has been a major part of his family for several years as they have dealt “with adversity and celebration,” saying that the pop star’s example has helped him to resist “bullies.”

“But I gotta be honest, it also leaves me with a strange feeling at times because I don’t want us to become like Trump and his followers,” he said. “There are far more decent, honest, kind people in America than there are mean jerks. And don’t get me wrong, we have our jerks, millions of them.”

“I am not an advocate for weakness. Of course, we need to stand up to jerks and defend what matters, but I think we have to try to do that without becoming like them, which is what makes me think about Taylor Swift,” he continued. “She’s made clear that she sees Donald Trump for what he is. Last year, she urged Americans not to make the serious mistake of electing him. Of course, we’re now living with the consequences of that mistake. But while our elderly makeup-covered president is posting about whether Taylor Swift is still hot and declaring that he can’t stand her, what’s she doing? Living her best life, producing great music, and, as she urged all of us to do during the podcast, not giving the jerks power over her mind.”

In July, the FBI launched an investigation into former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey over their roles in the investigation surrounding President Donald Trump and Russia’s alleged collusion.