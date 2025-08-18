Exclusive — Marsha Blackburn Explains What Governors Can Do to Bring Back Manufacturing

Manufacturing can be brought back to the states, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) discussed during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily while discussing her bid for governor in the Volunteer State

“What can states do state governors across the country do to bring more manufacturing back to their states?” host Mike Slater asked Blackburn, who formally announced her bid for governor last week.

“One of the things you’re going to see there is to be certain that workforce development is done, that we have the capacity in our communities, in their industrial parks, to accommodate advanced manufacturing and that workforce for that advanced manufacturing,” she said, continuing, “that we have the energy supply that we need to accommodate those hyperscalers and data centers and advanced manufacturers — whether it’s supplying parts for the auto industry or the appliance industry or some of the other manufacturing.”

LISTEN:

“Yesterday, I was in a factory that does some closing work. All of this takes a lot of power to not only do the manufacturing, but then to finish that supply chain with the distribution. And there again, you have your energy and workforce and your training issues that have to be dealt with,” Blackburn laid out, expressing her vision for making Tennessee the “best place on the face of the earth, to live, to work, to rear your family, and to have those kids — when they finish job training or college — come back to our community and repeat that cycle,” she said.

“Have those kids close. I don’t know about you, but with my kids and my grandkids, I want them all here, and I work hard every day to make certain these kids can dream big dreams and make those dreams come true in the state of Tennessee,” she added, emphasizing that she is working to “ensure that we are the place for face, family, freedom, hope, [and] opportunity.

