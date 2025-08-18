Poll: Trump Approval Surges to 54 Percent After Meeting with Putin

President Donald Trump’s voter approval rating surged to 54 percent following his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

An InsiderAdvantage survey conducted over the weekend found that Trump “now has an advantage among every age group other than the most senior of voters,” and improved his numbers among black (23.7) and Hispanic voters (47.2). White voters are at a near-record high approval with 64 percent.

Over half of independents (50.4) are approving of Trump, while the vast majority of Republicans (92) and 17.9 percent of Democrats said the same.

WATCH — President Trump and Vladimir Putin Meet in Alaska for Peace Summit:

The poll found that 44 percent of voters disapprove of Trump, giving him a net +10 percent approval rating.

The publication’s last poll conducted in July found Trump to have 50 percent approval, with 48 percent disapproving, for a net +2 percent rating.

“Only the nation’s oldest voters disapprove of his job performance, which is consistent with our prior surveys,” pollster Matt Towery said Monday. “Overall, his approval numbers are surging upwards post-summit.”

Trump said his meeting with Putin resulted in “great progress,” and the Russian leader said his war with Ukraine would have never begun if Trump was president in 2022 instead of Joe Biden.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.