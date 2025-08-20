The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Tuesday the opening of what is being called the “Cornhusker Clink” in Nebraska, which will serve as yet another detention space for criminal illegal immigrants, aiding in President Donald Trump’s deportation agenda.

The partnership between U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services will result in an expansion of 280 beds at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook, Nebraska.

According to DHS’s press release, the agreement was made possible by President Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.”

“This law fully funded the 287(g) program and provided funding to secure 80,000 new beds for ICE to utilize when detaining and deporting the worst of the worst,” DHS noted.

“COMING SOON to Nebraska: Cornhusker Clink,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement. “Today, we’re announcing a new partnership with the state of Nebraska to expand detention bed space by 280 beds.

“Thanks to Governor Pillen for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country. If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Nebraska’s Cornhusker Clink,” she said, urging illegal aliens to voluntarily remove themselves to avoid detention. “Avoid arrest and self deport now using the CBP Home App.”

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen proudly stated that his state of Nebraska is “stepping up its support of President Trump’s and Secretary Noem’s immigration enforcement initiatives in several key ways.”

“I am pleased that our facility and team in McCook can be tasked with helping our federal partners protect our homeland by housing criminal illegal aliens roaming our country’s communities today,” he said.

“I am also proud that the Nebraska State Patrol and National Guard will be assisting ICE enforcement efforts, as well,” he added. “Homeland security starts at home, and, just as when I twice deployed troops to secure our southern border during the failed Biden administration, Nebraska will continue to do its part.”

This coincides with similar partnerships in other states — most famously Alligator Alcatraz in the Florida Everglades, followed by what will be known as the Deportation Depot in the northern part of Florida.

It also coincides with federal documents indicating that ICE is planning to double its detention space for immigrants scheduled for deportation by the end of the year, as detailed by Breitbart News.