Nolte: Far-left Washington Post Wants Pete Hegseth Dead, Reveals Security Protocols

The far-left Washington Post obviously wants Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth dead. Nothing else explains why the Post published a story 1) revealing the Secretary’s security protocols, and 2) complaining he has too much security.

If there is one truism about our regime media, it’s that they only complain about spending when it comes to protecting everyday American people through defense spending, or protecting Republicans with security details.

We piss away trillions on welfare fraud, abortions, public schools, taxpayer benefits for illegal aliens, and antisemitic propaganda from NPR and PBS… Nevertheless, outlets like the Post only fight for more spending on all that. But when it comes to protecting the people they hate (everyday Americans, Republicans), suddenly they get a waste-fraud-and-abuse chubby.

Here’s the headline: “Hegseth’s expansive security requirements tax Army protective unit”

Here’s the sub-headline: “The agency tasked with protecting Defense Department leaders is under significant strain, and the secretary’s atypical needs are becoming untenable, officials say.”

Naturally, not a single one of these “officials” is named, but you already knew that.

What follows is nearly 2,500(!) words that can be boiled down this way: Hey, we in the regime media have spent the better part of a year turning Pete Hegseth into a polarizing figure and national villain, and now you’re getting in the way of somebody assassinating him! No fair. We worked so hard.

The Post’s obvious goal here is to pressure the Defense Department to decrease security around Hegseth, so it’s easier to assassinate him.

And with that same assassination goal in mind, details about Hegseth’s habits and security protocols are revealed, like the information about his attending a Washington Nationals baseball game, which I will not detail here.

The Department of Defense has already released a statement.

“By publishing details about Secretary Hegseth’s security protocols, the Washington Post is actively putting him and his family in danger for clicks,” DOD spokeswoman Kingsley Wilson wrote on X. “These ‘reporters’ are disgusting.”

For those of you who doubt the Washington Post is dog-whistling for Hegseth’s assassination, wake up.

RELATED: Hegseth SHUT DOWN This Reporter Triggered by the Word “Boys”

These are the same people who encouraged months and months of neighborhood-destroying race rioting in 2020. These are the same people ho locked you down, closed your business, and outlawed your church in 2020 while their liquor stores remained open. These are the same people who target your children with gay pornography and surgeries that will permanently mutilate them. These are the people demand we open our borders to the unvetted third world, who have tantrums when a sex-trafficking, wife-beating, illegal-alien gang member is deported, and who oppose putting violent criminals in prison.

These are the same people who spent a decade demonizing Donald Trump and came within a whisker of blowing his brains out in Pennsylvania, only to encourage another close call on a golf course in Florida.

These are evil and nihilistic political savages who would rather see us all dead than lose at the ballot box.

The White House now needs to ban the Washington Post from everything.

Everything.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.