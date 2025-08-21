Patriotism Is Making a Comeback—Thanks to a New Generation of Young Americans

The following content is sponsored by PragerU.

In recent years, patriotism among young Americans has been steadily declining—a troubling trend with profound implications for the future of our nation. Thankfully, the tide seems to be turning. More and more members of Gen Z, particularly young men, are trending conservative, embracing faith, and rejecting the anti-American narratives that dominated millennial culture.

What Drove the Decline?

According to a 2023 Gallup survey, only 39 percent of U.S. adults said they felt “extremely proud” to be American—the lowest level on record. A Wall Street Journal survey shows an even sharper drop: in 1998, 70 percent of Americans considered patriotism “very important.” By 2023, that number had fallen to just 38 percent.

The cause? A generation shaped by classrooms and social media feeds steeped in anti-American ideology. From TikTok influencers mocking capitalism to Hollywood elites portraying patriotism as shameful, millions of young people have been taught to view America’s founding ideals not as a blessing, but as a burden. U.S. history has too often been reduced to nothing more than a list of sins—slavery, racism, sexism—while ignoring the principles and sacrifices that built the freest and most prosperous nation on Earth.

Why Patriotism Matters

This decline isn’t just about feelings—it’s about the future of our country. When Americans stop believing in their nation, they disengage. They’re less likely to vote, serve, or contribute to their communities. National unity frays, civic engagement declines, and the sense of shared purpose disappears.

The numbers are stark: in 2022, only 13 percent of 8th graders were proficient in U.S. history, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress. Without a course correction, this knowledge gap will grow into a civic crisis.

A Shift Toward Hope

Yet there are encouraging signs. Data from the Tufts Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) shows that 46 percent of young people voted for Donald Trump in 2024—up from 36 percent in 2020. Young men shifted roughly 15 points to the right, not because of legacy media, but because of new media voices reaching them online.

The 2023 Gallup survey revealed 60 percent of Republicans described themselves as “extremely proud” to be American—double the rate of independents and Democrats. These numbers prove that the culture war is being fought, and often won, outside the classroom and mainstream media.

How PragerU Is Changing the Conversation

One of the organizations at the forefront of this movement is PragerU. By producing free, high-quality educational videos, books, and resources, PragerU has influenced millions of young people to see America not as a nation to be ashamed of, but as a country to be proud of.

Whether it’s Patriotism: Why We Need It with Douglas Carswell, Why I Love America with Dennis Prager, or Pete Hegseth’s Who Should Win the Nobel Peace Prize, PragerU equips high schoolers, college students, and adults with content that restores perspective and inspires pride. PragerU Kids, launched in 2021, now reaches millions of families, offering “edutainment” that gives children a foundation in America’s values.

Unlike PBS, which receives hundreds of millions in taxpayer funding, PragerU exists entirely through voluntary donations—proving that Americans across the country are eager to invest in teaching the truth. From videos and lesson plans to fun ways to showcase patriotism—like PragerU’s American flag socks—PragerU is making patriotism cool again for Gen Z.

A Critical Moment—And a Call to Action

The fight for the hearts and minds of the next generation is not over. But PragerU is proof that when young people are given the truth about America, they respond with pride and conviction. The growing wave of patriotism among Gen Z is living proof that education—real education—works.

