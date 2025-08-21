President Donald Trump brought pizza and hamburgers for members of law enforcement and the National Guard on Thursday and thanked them for their efforts in cracking down on crime in Washington, DC.

Trump, accompanied by Attorney General Pam Bondi and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, met with law enforcement from various agencies, ranging from the U.S. Marshals Service to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, at the United States Park Police Headquarters in Anacostia, according to the White House press pool.

Trump commended the officers for doing “an amazing job” since he took federal control of the city due to out-of-control crime.

“We appreciate it, and the numbers are down like we wouldn’t believe, but we believe it,” he said.

“We’ve had some incredible results… And it’s like a different place. It’s like a different city. It’s the capital. It’s going to be the best in the world,” Trump went on to add.

As Vice President JD Vance noted Wednesday, there has been a 35 percent drop in violent crime and a 50 percent drop in robberies in the first nine days since Trump took federal control of law enforcement.

Trump emphasized that his efforts to restore D.C. to greatness will not end with a crime crackdown, as he will seek money from Congress to spruce up the city.

“We’re going to do what you’re doing with law enforcement, and very importantly, also, we’re going to physically do it. We’re going back to Congress for some money, and we’re going to redo a lot of the pavement, a lot of the medians, a lot of the graffiti’s all coming off real fast,” he said.

“We’re going to be not so much building; it’s cleaning, and fixing, and redoing, and putting brand new surfaces down on your roads and streets,” he added.

Trump brought White House burgers and pizza from an undisclosed business for the members of law enforcement in attendance.

“We’ll eat, and I’ll eat with you. We’re going to have a little fun. We’re going to celebrate, but then we’re going to get back to work and we’re going to take care of these criminals,” he said. “We’re going to put them where they have to be.”

Burgum lauded Trump “for bringing respect back” to law enforcement professionals. Bondi commended the law enforcement officers for “working midnights every night because they love our country, they love our city, ” and the president.

Trump returned to the White House after the meeting, per the press pool.