FBI Agents Raid John Bolton’s Home and Office

The FBI raided the Bethesda, Maryland, home and office of John Bolton early Friday morning. Multiple agents entered the residence of the ex-national security adviser to Donald Trump who has now turned critic after the president’s triumphal return to the White House.

The court-authorized search of Bolton’s residence was part of a “national security investigation in search of classified records”, NBC News reports.

Bolton, 76, served as adviser for 17 months during President Trump’s first term in office.

The U.S. Justice Department is yet to comment but FBI director Kash Patel posted on X on Friday morning, writing: “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino also appeared to reference the raid in posts on X.

“America’s safety isn’t negotiable. Justice will be pursued. Always,” Bondi wrote early Friday.

“Public corruption will not be tolerated,” Bongino wrote.

This is not the first time Bolton and Trump officials have clashed.

As Breitbart News reported, the White House warned the septuagenarian back in 2020 to delay the release of his book, citing “significant amounts of classified information” contained in the manuscript.

In a letter dated January 23, Ellen Knight — who served as the National Security Council’s Senior Director for Records, Access, and Information Security Management — wrote to Bolton’s attorneys that the classified information contained in The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir made it unsuitable for release and requested that the sensitive details be removed.

More to come…