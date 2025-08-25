American Petroleum Institute Sounds Alarm on EU’s Diligence Regulation

American Petroleum Institute’s (API) Dustin Meyer sounded the alarm on a European Union (EU) directive that would impose “massive, mandatory, extraterritorial” regulations on American companies.

“The EU’s Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive imposes massive, mandatory, extra territorial environmental requirements on US companies that represents an unprecedented reach of European regulations into American industry,” Dustin Meyer, API’s senior vice president of policy, economics, and regulatory affairs, told Breitbart News in an interview.

Meyer explained that the EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) regulation serves as a way to trap American companies that do business with European companies into the EU’s onerous regulatory state.

Lawmakers have argued that it would force American companies to adopt the EU’s “net zero” carbon emissions target.

The Due Diligence directive serves as a way to additional reporting requirements for companies as well as legal liability for companies outside of the EU.

However, it would force many American companies that do not directly do business Europe. For instance, if Exxon Mobil had a supplier that did business with the EU, then Exxon Mobil would have to comply with the requirements.

Penalties for failing to comply with the due diligence regulations could be as high as five percent of a company’s turnover or revenue.

Reuters reported:

Since November last year, however, legislators have sought to unpick it, amid heavy lobbying from industry groupings, which argued that the rules meant European companies could not compete with rivals in China and the U.S., where President Donald Trump is rolling back regulation and imposing tariffs on foreign goods. In February, the European Commission introduced the first in what would be a series of Omnibus packages, focused on sustainability and investment and billed as a recalibration of rules “in a growth-friendly manner”.