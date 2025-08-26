President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the average American worker has seen a $500 wage increase this year and blue-collar wages are rising at the highest rate in six decades.

Trump zeroed in on wages at the top of Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

“The wages for blue-collar workers are now rising at the fastest rate in 60 years, which is so important to all of us around this table. The average American worker has already seen a $500 wage increase this year,” Trump said.

Wages are notably outpacing inflation, which means workers’ income is rising faster than the cost of goods, giving them more buying power to their dollar. Trump emphasized that the stabilization of inflation correlates with American energy production and thanked Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Energy Secretary Chris Wright for their efforts.

“There’s no inflation because there’s been decreases, tremendous decreases, thanks to Doug and Chris, some of the people, the great job they’ve done with energy. Thank you very much,” Trump said.

“I see you’re down close to $60 a barrel, and you’ll be breaking that pretty soon, and that has a huge impact,” he added.

Trump also noted that grocery prices are down in addition to energy prices and thanked Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins for her job performance.

“So energy is way down, groceries are way down, eggs are way down. Thank you very much, Madam Secretary. You’ve done a great job. Appreciate it,” Trump said.

Trump’s economy is certainly propelling a blue-collar wage boom, and Joe Lavorgna, senior adviser to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, told Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday earlier this month that it will only get better moving forward.

LISTEN:

“The real blue collar boom, which we’re seeing — we’ve got a 1.4 percent annualized year-to-date increase, which is the second fastest start of a new administration dating back 60 years. The only time it was faster, and it was just a smidgen faster, was President Trump’s first term, when it grew 1.5 percent,” Lavorgna told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle.

He added that the One Big Beautiful Bill will be a “boon” for blue-collar workers on top of these fast wage increases.

“However, the good news is with the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill, which brings back 100-percent expensing for capital expenditure and adds the new caveat, the novel approach of full expensing for factories and plants — that is going to be a boon for blue-collar workers,” he said. “Those are carpenters, electricians, plumbers, laborers.”

“It also includes things like nursing assistants, people that work in retail and wholesale trade, basically the backbone of the economy. Those workers are going to benefit from the increased capital that companies are incentivized now to make those commitments, in addition to the building of factories,” he added. “The workers who are going to build those factories are going to get paid, and workers are going to get paid more when they’re working in those factories. So it’s President Trump’s commitment to building that is going to really lead to what he calls the Golden Age, and this blue collar boom thing is going to extend and get even better going forward.”