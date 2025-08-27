California Supreme Court Backs Newsom, Allows Legislators to Seize Power from Voters

The California Supreme Court rejected an emergency petition Wednesday filed by Republicans to stop Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) $200 million special election to gerrymander the state’s congressional districts.

It was the second time in as many weeks that the state’s highest court, which has a 6-1 Democrat-appointed majority, had given Newsom and his party the green light to go ahead with their redistricintg scheme.

As Breitbart News had reported earlier in the week, Republicans said that the redistricting law and the special election Newsom is holding to enact it are both unlawful and unconstitutional.

Sacramento-area NBC affiliate KNBC reported that the court’s decision did not seem to be accompanied by any opinion on the issues at hand:

Effectively, California’s highest judges allowed the legislature to seize the power to draw congressional districts away from voters, even after the voters amended the constitution to prevent them from doing so.

Newsom was exultant:

Democrats argue Newsom will have the power to push through a new, partisan map once voters amend the constitution in the special election. However, he has already drawn that map without having that power.

