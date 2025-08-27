Employees with the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) were put on leave Tuesday after they signed an open letter criticizing the Trump administration.
The non-profit group Stand Up for Science, which published the letter criticizing the administration, confirmed that several employees were put on administrative leave.
“We can confirm multiple FEMA employees who publicly signed the Katrina Declaration have been placed on administrative leave,” the group said.
The letter from 180 current and former FEMA employees said that the current administration’s policies could result in another disaster like Hurricane Katrina – the tipping point for former President George W. Bush’s second term.
“It is not surprising that some of the same bureaucrats who presided over decades of inefficiency are now objecting to reform. … Our obligation is to survivors, not to protecting broken systems,” a FEMA spokesperson said. “Under the leadership of Secretary Noem, FEMA will return to its mission of assisting Americans at their most vulnerable.”
The move comes after the administration put nearly 140 EPA employees on leave after they signed an open letter criticizing current policy.
Jeremy Edwards, a former press secretary for FEMA, said the “fact that 180 people signed on to the letter, with a supermajority of them still working in the building, and dozens of those people wanted to attach their real names, signifies the severity of the problem.”
“They are that scared of us being so inadequately unprepared. It speaks a lot to the situation right now,” Edwards said.
Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.