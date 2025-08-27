Reps. Al Green (D-TX) and Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) filed a motion for a preliminary injunction in federal court on Tuesday, August 26, to block implementation of Texas’s newly approved congressional redistricting plan, arguing that the map would unlawfully alter the districts they currently represent.

The motion, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, challenges Plan C2333, the redistricting map approved by the Republican-led Texas legislature earlier this month, and asks a three-judge panel to prevent it from taking effect ahead of the 2026 elections.

The filing, made in connection with the ongoing League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) v. Abbott redistricting case, lists Green and Crockett as plaintiff-intervenors. They argue that the mid-decade map substantially changes the boundaries of the 9th and 30th Congressional Districts, disrupting representation for their current voters. According to the motion, the lawmakers are bringing the challenge “on behalf of voters who were or are currently part of their districts.”

The injunction request references the legal test established in Winter v. Natural Resources Defense Council (2008), which requires plaintiffs to show likelihood of success on the merits, irreparable harm, a balance of equities in their favor, and consistency with the public interest. The lawmakers also adopt the arguments set forth by the Texas NAACP in its own motion for injunctive relief.

The dispute stems from the legislature’s approval of the “One Big Beautiful Map,” a mid-census redistricting measure designed to add as many as five Republican-leaning districts to the Texas delegation. The House approved the measure 88–52 followed by an 18–11 Senate vote after a failed filibuster attempt. Gov. Greg Abbott praised the bill, saying it “ensures our maps reflect Texans’ voting preferences,” and has signaled his intent to sign it into law.

The new lines shift the 9th Congressional District, long represented by Green, away from southern Houston into eastern Harris County and Liberty County, a Republican stronghold. Green has stated that the redrawn map places most of his current constituents in the new 18th District. At a press conference Tuesday, he said he intends to remain with those constituents, signaling he may run for the new 18th seat in 2026 rather than contest the reconfigured 9th District.

Crockett has also criticized the proposed boundaries, previously warning during a legislative hearing that she no longer resides in her district under the plan. She called the map a “hot mess” and argued it undermines fair representation for urban and minority communities.

The Texas redistricting battle has drawn national attention, particularly after Democrats in California advanced their own map designed to reduce Republican seats, a move that prompted President Donald Trump to threaten legal action. Green has characterized California’s move as a direct response to what he called “authoritarian” tactics in Texas.