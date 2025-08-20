Texas House Passes One Big Beautiful Congressional Redistricting Map

The Texas House of Representatives’ effort to approve a mid-census congressional redistricting map cleared an important hurdle with the passage of the bill’s initial reading on Wednesday afternoon. The resolution was approved along party lines after a five-hour debate. Final passage by the House is expected later on Wednesday.

UPDATE: 8-20-25 7:30 p.m.: The Texas House voted Wednesday night for final passage of what Governor Greg Abbott called “One Big Beautiful Map.” The eyes of Texas now shift to the Texas Senate who passed the map out of committee earlier this week. The Senate is expected to pass the measure and send it to Governor Abbot for his signature.

ORIGINAL STORY FOLLOWS:

The Texas House, by a party-line vote of 88-52, passed the initial reading of a measure to realign the state’s congressional seats. The measure is designed to add five additional Republican seats to the Texas delegation.

“Today, the Texas House passed one big, beautiful map — and I was proud to cast my vote to advance President Trump’s America First agenda,” State Representative Jared Patterson (R-Frisco) wrote in a post on social media. “Radical progressives like Gavin Newsom, Beto O’Rourke, and their allies tried to tell Texans what’s best for us. Today, we showed them that WE will always defend our citizens and protect their voices.”

The initial passage of the measure followed a five-hour debate, during which leaders of both parties expressed their support and opposition to the bill. Democrats previously refused to participate in this proper political debate and walked out of the first special session to break quorum.

The Texas Senate is set to vote on the measure and send the new maps to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk for his signature.