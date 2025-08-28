Minneapolis Shooting Suspect Pinned Jesus Picture on Target, Talked to ‘Demon’ in a Mirror

The alleged Minneapolis shooter displayed his hatred for Christianity in multiple ways, which included pinning a picture of Jesus on a body target and drawing himself talking to a “demon” in the mirror.

As Breitbart News reported on Wednesday, two children were killed and 17 others were wounded during a shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school while the students attended Mass:

A senior Trump administration official confirmed to Breitbart News that the now-deleted YouTube page belonged to the gunman. A video posted by the gunman showed the manifesto and all of the gunman’s weapons. One of the magazines contained the words, “Kill Donald Trump.” “Where is your God?” “Mashallah” and “Israel Must Fall” were among the words written on the gunman’s magazines and weapons.

In a long manifesto posted to YouTube, the shooter revealed a strong hatred of Christianity by pinning a picture of Jesus Christ on a body target. He also wrote “Where is Your God?” on a gun magazine.

In his notebook, the shooter also drew a cartoon picture, presumably of himself, talking to a “demon” in the mirror that advised him to kill himself.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced on Wednesday that the horrific shooting is being investigated as an anti-Catholic hate crime.

“The FBI is investigating this shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics. There were 2 fatalities, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old. In addition, 14 children and 3 adults were injured. The shooter has been identified as Robin Westman, a male born as Robert Westman. The FBI will continue to provide updates on our ongoing investigation with the public as we are able,” he announced.