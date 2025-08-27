A senior administration official confirmed to Breitbart News that the alleged shooter at a Minneapolis Catholic school changed from a male name to a female name at 17 years of age and identified as a female.

A document posted on social media was confirmed as authentic by the official. The document describes the name change as occurring in 2020 when the alleged shooter was a minor, and required parental sign-off on the change.

FOX News correspondent Brook Taylor reported that his mother signed off on the name change from “Robert” to “Robin.”

Breitbart News reported that police indicated the alleged shooter used a pistol, a rifle, and a shotgun to carry out his attack on the school Wednesday morning. From outside the church, he shot through windows, striking children as they sat in pews during mass. Two children were killed and 17 other individuals were wounded.

The shooter then took his own life.

Breitbart News reported that a transgender-identifying woman shot and killed six innocents at a Nashville Christian school on March 27, 2023. She had originally planned to shoot up another school, but abandoned that plan to avoid looking racist.

