An illegal alien convicted sex offender and gang member has been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after he was found living inside a daycare for children in the sanctuary state of California.

Ezequiel Cruz-Rodriguez, an illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested by ICE agents this week after having been deported from the United States on three separate occasions dating back to the mid-1990s.

According to ICE officials, Cruz-Rodriguez is a documented member of the Logan Heights gang and has an extensive criminal record, with convictions for sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, sexual battery, illegal possession of a firearm, robbery, and drunk driving.

Cruz-Rodriguez was arrested by ICE agents after it was discovered that he was living with his wife, an illegal alien shielded from deportation by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, inside an in-home daycare for children in San Diego, California.

“It is sickening to think that this pedophile criminal illegal alien was residing inside the home where a daycare operates and hiding out in a sanctuary city,” a senior Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official said in a statement:

Thanks to the brave work of our ICE law enforcement officers, this criminal illegal alien, convicted pedophile, and known Logan heights gang member — will no longer be able to prey on children inside a daycare. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, sickos like this will not walk free in the U.S. [Emphasis added]

In 1996, Cruz-Rodriguez was ordered deported from the United States by a federal immigration judge and was deported that year. In 2003, he was deported once again from the U.S. after having illegally reentered a second time.

Then, in December 2012, Cruz-Rodriguez was deported a third time from the United States after having illegally reentered for the third time. Sometime after this deportation, he illegally reentered the U.S. as an unknown got-away.

