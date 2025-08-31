Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani sustained multiple injuries and was hospitalized after his vehicle was “struck from behind at high speed” by a car on Saturday in New Hampshire.

Michael Ragusa, the head of Giuliani’s security, issued a statement explaining that Giuliani had been involved in a “motor vehicle accident” after he was flagged down by a domestic violence victim. After helping the woman and calling 911, while “traveling on the highway,” a vehicle struck Giuliani’s car “from behind at high speed.”

Giuliani was later transported to a nearby hospital “where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae,” and “multiple lacerations and contusions.” Giuliani also sustained “injuries to his left arm and lower leg.”

“Giuliani was involved in a motor vehicle accident,” Ragusa said. “Prior to the incident, he was flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident. Mayor Giuliani immediately rendered assistance and contacted 911. He remained on scene until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety.”

“Following this, while traveling on the highway, Mayor Giuliani’s vehicle was struck from behind at high speed,” Ragusa’s statement continued. “He was transported to a nearby trauma center, where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg.”

“His business partner and medical provider were promptly contacted and arrived at the hospital to oversee his car,” Ragusa’s statement continued.

In Ragusa’s post on X, he noted that Giuliani was in “good spirits and recovering tremendously.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) and Michigan State Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt (R) responded to the news by expressing that they were praying for Giuliani.

“Praying for Mayor @RudyGiuliani,” Paxton wrote in a post on X.

“Praying for a quick recovery for America’s Mayor,” Nesbitt wrote in a post on X.