Chicago On Labor Day: Middle Class Protesters, Black and Hispanic Victims

As Labor Day dawned in the City of Chicago, hundreds of mostly middle-class protesters gathered in the city’s downtown to call for socialism and protest President Donald Trump’s crackdown on crime, but in other areas, black and Hispanic citizens continue to face violence and crime.

The so-called “Workers over Billionaires” march downtown was organized by local socialists, outside groups, labor unions, and the Chicago Teachers Union. And marchers chose the relatively safe downtown section of the Windy City to launch their attacks on President Donald Trump.

Chicago’s “progressive” Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson even spoke at one of the rally points, where he called for city residents to rise up in revolution against the federal government.

“This is the city that will defend the country,” he prophesied as he urged Chicagoans to violently oppose the president.

Johnson preceded his call to arms by signing a weak executive order pledging to oppose Trump’s plan to bring in troops to quell violence in the city. Calling it the “Protecting Chicago” order, Johnson warned the president against “any attempts to systematically violate the rights of Chicagoans.”

But while middle-class, largely white, marchers paraded down the safer streets in Chicago, the residents of some of the more dangerous neighborhoods, such as the south and west sides, where black and Hispanic citizens live, continue to suffer very different experiences.

The same weekend that socialists and union members were railing about “billionaires” — and as they are led by billionaire Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker — the rest of the city suffered 53 people shot and five dead over the Labor Day weekend.

The contradictions between the safe marchers downtown and the rampant crime in the nearby neighborhoods are stark, indeed.

Parents, kids, and spectators were forced to drop to the ground when shots rang out at a youth football game.

Christian Maxwell, who is running for Congress, blasted the “white women” who are protesting in the safer areas of the city and dared them to come to communities such as Woodlawn.

Some black voters are finally starting to get fed up with the massive failures forced on them by Mayor Johnson and Gov. Pritzker, and they are trying to fight back.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston.