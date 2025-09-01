Chicago: At Least 53 Shot Thus Far on Labor Day Weekend

At least 53 people have been shot, five of them fatally, as of Monday morning on Labor Day Weekend 2025 in Chicago.

The weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred at 11:56 p.m. Friday, according to ABC 7, leaving a 25-year-old woman dead.

Nearly 12 hours later, at 11:01 a.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was shot to death in a drive-by incident. The man and a friend were standing outside “in the 500-block of North Sawyer” when the shooting occurred.

At 7:46 p.m. a 43-year-old woman “in the 900-block of E. 131st Street” was killed when five men walked up to her and began shooting.

Sunday at 1:39 a.m. three men “in the 1900 block of W. 17th Street” were shot and one of them, a 46-year-old, succumbed to his wounds.

At 2:52 a.m. Sunday a 33-year-old man was shot in the head and killed during an argument.

ABC News noted that the weekend violence is raging while Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) refuses President Donald Trump’s efforts to send in the National Guard.

On Saturday, Trump used a social media post to warn Pritzker, “Better straighten it out, FAST, or we’re coming!”

