Top Tech Executives to Dine with Trump in Renovated Rose Garden

Many of the world’s top tech executives will descend on the White House on Thursday evening for a dinner with President Donald Trump in the recently renovated Rose Garden.

Breitbart News verified plans for the dinner between Trump and tech leaders, first reported by the Hill. The guest list includes the likes of OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and many other leaders in the industry.

Per the invitation reviewed by the Hill:

Other attendees for the event on Thursday night include dozens of prominent founders and CEOs, including Sergey Brin and Sundar Pichai, founder and CEO of Google, respectively; Safra Catz, CEO of Oracle; David Limp, CEO of Blue Origin; Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron Technology; and Greg Brockman, president of OpenAI. The group also includes Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft; Vivek Ranadive, founder of Tibco and owner of the Sacramento Kings; Shyam Sankar, chief technology officer of Palantir; and Alexandr Wang, founder of Scale.ai and head of super intelligence at Meta.

This will be the first event Trump has held in the Rose Garden since he added an elegant white patio, fixed with a couple of dozen tables adorned with yellow umbrellas. Before the dinner, first lady Melania Trump, who championed the Take It Down Act, will host her own event with the tech titans, focusing on Artificial Intelligence.

“The Rose Garden Club at the White House is the hottest place to be in Washington, or perhaps the world. The president looks forward to welcoming top business, political, and tech leaders for this dinner and the many dinners to come on the new, beautiful Rose Garden patio,” White House spokesman Davis Ingle told the Hill in a statement.

Some of the companies expected to be represented Thursday night have made substantial investment commitments in the United States since Trump returned to office in January. Apple, for instance, touts the largest commitment of any private sector company, with its $600 billion pledge. OpenAI is one of three companies, along with Oracle and SoftBank, that are involved in Project Stargate, which is committing $500 billion for AI infrastructure in the U.S.