President Donald Trump will reportedly sign an executive order on Friday to change the Department of Defense back to its original name, the Department of War.

The president and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will reportedly change the name to the Department of War as part of the administration’s “warrior ethos” campaign within the Pentagon, per Fox News:

A White House official confirmed to Fox News Digital Thursday that Trump would roll out the name change Friday. The executive order calls for using the Department of War as a secondary title for the Department of Defense, along with phrases like “secretary of war” for Hegseth, according to a White House fact sheet. The order also instructs Hegseth to propose both legislative and executive actions to make the name permanently U.S. Department of War. Likewise, implementing the order will require modifications to public-facing websites and office signage at the Pentagon, including renaming the public affairs briefing room the “Pentagon War Annex,” according to a White House official. Other longer-term projects also are in the works, the official said.

The president told reporters in August that he would likely change the name, arguing that the United States was more victorious when it was titled the Department of War until it was changed to the Department of Defense in 1949 after World War II.

“Everybody likes that we had an unbelievable history of victory when it was Department of War,” Trump said. “Then we changed it to Department of Defense.”

Pete Hegseth made similar arguments during an interview on Fox & Friends.

“We won WWI, and we won WWII, not with the Department of Defense, but with a War Department, with the Department of War,” Hegseth said. “As the president has said, we’re not just defense, we’re offense.”

“We’ve reestablished at the Department the warrior ethos. We want warriors, folks that understand how to exact lethality on the enemy,” he added. “We don’t want endless contingencies and just playing defense. We think words and names and titles matter. So, we’re working with the White House and the president on it. Stand by.”

