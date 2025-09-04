Urgent Warning: MRNA Vaccines May Be Linked to Rising Cancer Rates

The following content is sponsored by The Wellness Company.

Nicolas Hulscher, writing in Dr. Peter McCullough’s Substack, is covering a new comprehensive review of over 100 studies that shows the shocking impact mRNA injections may be having on rates of cancer:

A comprehensive literature review by Mathilde Debord titled “COVID-19 mRNA vaccines can induce cancer in 17 distinct ways, according to over 100 studies” was just published in Le Point Critique. Drawing from over 100 peer-reviewed studies, it outlines 17 distinct biological mechanisms by which the injections may initiate, accelerate, or reactivate malignant processes.

Some of the different ways the mRNA shots may initiate, accelerate, or reactivate malignant processes include:

• Genome Instability – mRNA may be reverse-transcribed and integrated into host DNA, triggering mutations that initiate cancer.

• Immune Escape – The spike protein binds and inhibits tumor suppressor genes like p53 and BRCA1, shielding cancer cells from immune destruction.

• Impaired DNA Repair Mechanism – The spike protein interferes with essential DNA repair enzymes, increasing the risk of unchecked mutations.

• Chronic Inflammation – Lipid nanoparticles and spike protein cause long-lasting inflammation, a well-known driver of cancer.

• Dysregulation of the Immune System – Suppression of T cells and type I interferon weakens cancer surveillance and promotes immune evasion.

• RNA Disruption – Codon optimization disrupts microRNA networks, destabilizing cell growth regulation and apoptosis.

• Activation of Oncogenic Pathways – The spike protein indirectly activates MAPK and PI3K/mTOR signaling, fueling tumor growth and metastasis.

• Awakening Dormant Cancers – Post-vaccination inflammation and immune disruption may trigger recurrence in patients previously in remission.

• Multiple Injections – Repeated doses exhaust the immune system and drive class switching to IgG4, promoting tolerance to tumors.

• Increased Resistance to Treatments – Spike exposure prolongs cancer cell survival during chemotherapy, possibly driving treatment resistance.

Ivermectin: Is It Useful in Cancer Treatment?

Cancer is big business for big pharma, and there seems to be little interest in exploring potential low-cost treatments.

Fortunately, medical professionals like Dr. Peter McCullough are committed to delivering healthcare solutions that are safe, effective, AND affordable. This is exactly why Dr. McCullough and his team are digging into the potential for ivermectin in combatting cancers.

The early literature reviews are promising. According to the McCullough Foundation:

The study titled “A Review of Ivermectin Use in Cancer Patients: Is it Time to Repurpose the Ivermectin in Cancer Treatment?” was just published in the journal Acta Poloniae Pharmaceutica – Drug Research… Based on the most comprehensive systematic review of ivermectin use in cancer patients to date, ivermectin appears to be safe—even in individuals undergoing active chemotherapy. Its broad range of anticancer mechanisms demonstrated in preclinical models, combined with anecdotal reports of cancer-related improvements, support its candidacy for repurposing as an oncologic therapy. Well-designed, large-scale clinical trials should be launched as soon as possible to properly assess ivermectin’s potential against cancer.

Indeed, ivermectin in concert with mebendazole has shown even more promise.

Mebendazole, an anti-parasitic like ivermectin, has been prescribed for 100 years to help eradicate parasites – which over 60 million Americans have inside their body today, according to the CDC.

Medication You Can Trust from a Trusted Source

The medical experts at The Wellness Company – like Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Kelly Victory – were leaders in the efforts to provide the public with accurate medical information during COVID. These experts have repeatedly shown that they prioritized the health and welfare of their patients even in the face of censorship.

Now, The Wellness Company can prescribe compounded Ivermectin + Mebendazole in a high-dose 90-day supply:

Ivermectin – Backed by science and honored with a Nobel Prize, Ivermectin delivers precise treatment against parasitic infections, ensuring effective care and well-being for your family with trusted precision.

Mebendazole – Trusted by healthcare professionals, Mebendazole is approved for human use, and targets and eliminates intestinal parasites with precision, ensuring your family’s health and well-being with proven efficacy and safety.

What people are saying about The Wellness Company’s Ivermectin + Mebendazole: