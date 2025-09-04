Watch Live: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Testifies Before Senate

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on President Trump’s 2026 health care agenda on Thursday, September 4.

RFK Jr. has faced a pressure campaign from Democrats in the government and media calling for his resignation from HHS over changes he has made to the department.

This week over 1,000 HHS employees sent letters to the Senate Finance Committee and the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee calling for Kennedy’s resignation.