New York City (NYC) Mayor Eric Adams (D) clarified that he would be staying in the NYC mayoral race, noting that he was the “only one that can beat” NYC mayoral candidate Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D).

“I want to be clear with you,” Adams, who is running as an independent in the NYC mayoral race, said on Friday. “Andrew Cuomo is a snake and a liar. I am in this race, and I’m the only one that can beat Mamdani.”

Adams continued to criticize former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) for “having a career of pushing black candidates out of races.”

“This city can’t go backwards, New Yorkers,” Adams continued. “This is a city that I inherited, where crime was out of control, COVID, no one wanted to be on our subway system. We watched what happened in housing. The reason people are having these conversations is because I make the city safe, I committed myself and dedicated myself to a city that I love, and I’m going to continue to do that.”

Adams’ words come as the New York Times previously reported that “three people with knowledge of” talks, had told the outlet that “advisers” to President Donald Trump had talked about possibly offering Adams a position in the Trump administration, in an effort to give Cuomo “a better chance of defeating” Mamdani:

The talks have also involved finding a possible place in the administration for the Republican candidate, Curtis Sliwa. The goal, the people said, would be to give former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo a better chance of defeating Mr. Mamdani, the Democratic nominee, in November’s general election.

Mamdani, who has campaigned on socialist policies, won the Democrat primary for NYC mayor at the beginning of July.

Breitbart News reported that in a video from 2021, Mamdani “proposed buying up private properties to ‘convert’ them into communes”:

The New York state assemblyman, who beat former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democrat primary last week, argued that the solution to “America’s housing crisis” is getting the government to “fully commit to a new era of social housing” in a video titled “How Socialists Solved The Housing Crisis.” “To go further toward the Vienna model, we’ll have to go beyond the market,” Mamdani said. “We can establish community land trusts to gradually buy up housing on the private market and convert it to community ownership.”

Mamdani has also floated the idea of creating city-run grocery stores and has faced criticism from domestic violence survivors for comments he made during a July 2020 podcast where he spoke “against sending” police officers to respond to domestic violence calls.