Former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley, who recently launched his Senate campaign in North Carolina, explained how he is different from incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), making it clear that he — Whatley — veers toward President Donald Trump’s America First agenda.

“We’re going to get out to all 100 counties. 100 counties. We’re going to talk to every family. We’re going to talk to every community, and then, most importantly, we’re going to fight for every community and every family to make sure that we have economic policies that are going to create jobs and raise wages,” Whatley said, laying out his strategy moving forward.

“We’re going to have trade policies that are going to help our small businesses and our farms. And you know, our military presence in North Carolina is tremendously strong, and we’re going to make sure that our men and women in uniform have what they need to protect our interests and allies around the world,” he continued before explaining what differentiates him from middle-of-the-road Tillis.

“Well, look, I veer to the America First agenda that President Trump won on,” he said, “President Trump, for the last, you know, ten years, has said that we need to have a strong economy, we need to have secure borders, and we need America to be respected around the world. That’s exactly the agenda that I’m going to run for.”

“I think when we look at North Carolina, it’s a perfect microcosm of America, right? And it is — it is Republican. It is the unaffiliated. It is Democrat. We are urban. We are rural. It’s a perfect match,” he explained.

LISTEN:

“But the one thing that you know is that every family cares about jobs. They care about wages. They want to be able to afford a home, [be] able to have their kids go to schools and get an education — not an indoctrination. They don’t want boys in girls sports. We need safe kids and communities. We need a strong economy,” Whatley added. “That’s the agenda I’m going to be fighting for.”

