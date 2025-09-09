Vance: Democrats Blame ‘Systemic’ Violent Crime, But ‘We Should Be Throwing’ Criminals ‘In Prison’

Vice President JD Vance admonished Democrats for scapegoating the “system” as a reason to avoid addressing violent crime flourishing in Democrat-run cities.

Vance’s statement follows the release of video of the fatal August 22 stabbing of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee, on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina. The suspect, Decarlos Brown Jr., 34 , is a repeat offender with a lengthy felony rap sheet who has since been arrested and charged with murder.

The tragic slaying was avoidable, Vance suggested.

“The big lie the Democrats told about violent crime is that it’s ‘systemic’ and therefore no one’s really responsible,” Vance posted on X. “If the ‘system’ is to blame then you fund a bunch of nonprofits that don’t do anything besides give jobs to underqualified radicals.”

“The reality is that the gross majority of violent crime is committed by a very small group of people and we should be throwing them in prison,” he added.

Attorney General Pam Bondi appears to agree, announcing Tuesday she has directed her team to federally prosecute Brown, accused of murdering Zarutska.

Bondi said DOJ is seeking the “maximum penalty for this unforgivable crime, and he will never again see the light of day as a free man.”

Vance’s boss, President Donald Trump, has prioritized addressing crime in American cities, instituting a federal takeover of Washington, DC’s police force in August and sending in National Guardsmen to help patrol the city – amplifying a political fight in which Republicans believe they have the upper hand.

Trump’s tough-on-crime actions in the nation’s capital followed his use of the Guard in Los Angeles, which Democrat Mayor Gavin Newsom – an expected candidate for president in 2028 – has fought. And the Trump administration is preparing to take similar action in crime-ridden Chicago, where Democrat Governor J.B. Pritzker – another expected presidential candidate – has tried to outdo Newsom in his opposition to Trump’s attempts to reduce crime.

For now, Vance’s appeals to throw criminals in jail appears to be a popular argument. And Democrats who fight it might get thrown out of office.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.